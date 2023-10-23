Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

