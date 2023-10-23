Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $106.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $90.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

