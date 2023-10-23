Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.03 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,234,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.