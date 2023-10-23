Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $44.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Barclays lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.