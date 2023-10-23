Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $38.64

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.76.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

