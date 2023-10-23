Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $124.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.94.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.
