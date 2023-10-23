Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $124.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

