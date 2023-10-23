Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

