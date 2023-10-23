Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $430.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $420.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $326.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.43. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

