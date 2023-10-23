Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE EVA opened at $3.84 on Monday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The business had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

