Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,079.17

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.40).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($22.90) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

About Associated British Foods

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,931.50 ($23.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,003.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,977.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,031.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,313.91 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,167 ($26.47).

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.