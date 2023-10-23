Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

IREN stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.