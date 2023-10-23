ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $657.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $598.97.

NOW stock opened at $542.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.43 and its 200-day moving average is $539.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $347.29 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

