Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.79.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

