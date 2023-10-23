Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

