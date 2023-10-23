Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.55.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

