Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 962.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 943.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.