JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $32.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2,692.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 628,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 605,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

