Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $52.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.95.

Nextracker Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

