The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $447.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $447.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GS opened at $300.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $298.10 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

