Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given a $16.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

