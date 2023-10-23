HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $568.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $568.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $539.44.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $429.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.