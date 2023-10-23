Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $96.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,567 shares of company stock worth $3,679,493 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

