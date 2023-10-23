ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $337.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.1084 dividend. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.
