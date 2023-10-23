Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on WZZZY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($48.25) to GBX 3,700 ($45.19) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.26) to GBX 1,800 ($21.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
