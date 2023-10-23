Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,939 shares of company stock worth $861,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

IONS opened at $46.16 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.