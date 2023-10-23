Northern Trust’s (NTRS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

