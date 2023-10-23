Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $465.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $430.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.