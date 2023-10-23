JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $480.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a 200 day moving average of $395.30. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

