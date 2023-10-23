Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $600.35 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $354.97 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.