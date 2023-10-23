iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.23.

IHRT opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 58,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

