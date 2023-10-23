Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
