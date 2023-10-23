Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,676,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

