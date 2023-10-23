Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE U opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,669,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,386,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,250 shares of company stock worth $19,249,439 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

