Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.94. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

