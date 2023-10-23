Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $125.29

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

