Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

BFH stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

