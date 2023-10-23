Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$26.45

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ERO opened at C$18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of C$140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.9850523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

