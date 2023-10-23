Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

