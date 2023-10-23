Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.