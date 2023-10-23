Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,119,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 1,073,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after buying an additional 248,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

