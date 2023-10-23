Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.20 ($1.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

LON:RR opened at GBX 198.95 ($2.43) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72.41 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.35), for a total value of £10,442.88 ($12,755.44). In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £31,277.58 ($38,203.96). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.35), for a total value of £10,442.88 ($12,755.44). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,989 shares of company stock worth $5,328,308. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

