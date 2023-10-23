BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,120 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in BAE Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.