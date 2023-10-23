BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,120 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
BAESY stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
