Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

