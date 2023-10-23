Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $256.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $250.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

