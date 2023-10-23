Wells Fargo & Company Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of OI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

