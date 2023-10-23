Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

