Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $615.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $497.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.24. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $326.10 and a 52-week high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.