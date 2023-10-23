CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CXW opened at $11.41 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,116 shares of company stock worth $1,904,782. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

