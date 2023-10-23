Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $967.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

