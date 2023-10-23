Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

