Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

