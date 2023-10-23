Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $7.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $8.75 to $7.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

